Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 13,855 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

RYAAY opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.73. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

