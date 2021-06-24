Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 27,282 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $17,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of OMC opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.09. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.