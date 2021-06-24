Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 3,386 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,545 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lyft were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Lyft by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lyft by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 574.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,138 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,605 shares of company stock worth $28,585,049 over the last 90 days. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

