Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 3,888 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $15,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $131,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $53.05 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.19.

