AvalonBay Communities (AVB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $218.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/4/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/4/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/3/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $206.00 to $251.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $231.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $176.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $210.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $206.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/30/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

4/28/2021 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.38. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

