Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,487 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.25. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

