Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $4,017,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,246.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.42. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 29,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,056,832.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 861,239 shares of company stock valued at $59,571,901. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

