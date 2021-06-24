Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 50.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,346,000 after purchasing an additional 777,759 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after buying an additional 387,810 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

