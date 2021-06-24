Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $150.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.07. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $105.82 and a one year high of $151.14.

