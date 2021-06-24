Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,996,000 after buying an additional 266,295 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

