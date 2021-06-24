Aventus Group (AVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Aventus Group (ASX:AVN) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Aventus Group’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.
Aventus Group Company Profile
