Aviva PLC Acquires 5,285 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after purchasing an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $226.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.47. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $137.97 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.