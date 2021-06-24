Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after buying an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $593,192.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $74.47 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.