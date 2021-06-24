Aviva PLC Has $2.93 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 7.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TELUS by 522.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 84,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.