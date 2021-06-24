Aviva PLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.97.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $191.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $83.52 and a one year high of $194.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

