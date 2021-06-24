Aviva PLC Increases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

