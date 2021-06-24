Aviva PLC Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

