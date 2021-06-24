Aviva PLC Sells 3,727 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 552,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,082,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of HST opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.