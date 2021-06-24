Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0607

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Axe has a total market cap of $319,265.46 and approximately $49,169.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00735622 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 328.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

