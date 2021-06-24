Axiom Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 111,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Vontier comprises 0.7% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

