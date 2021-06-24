Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 117.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.09. 129,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,360,545. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $587.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

