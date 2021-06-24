Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $6.05 Million in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 174,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,000. FibroGen comprises approximately 1.2% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of FibroGen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 12.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.22. 4,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.