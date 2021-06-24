Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,949,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,582,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

