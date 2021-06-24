Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $4,933,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $3.38 on Thursday, hitting $253.84. 40,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,319,283. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.63. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

