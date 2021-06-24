Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 1,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,171. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock worth $2,231,931. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.