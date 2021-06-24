Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,959,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $18.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,519.47. 18,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,336. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,215.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.