Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 778 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,225 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $236.04. The stock had a trading volume of 89,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.42. The stock has a market cap of $459.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.72.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

