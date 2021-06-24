Azimuth Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

NYSE:PANW traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.72. 17,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,024. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.69. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

