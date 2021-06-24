Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $51.57. 31,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,047. Fastenal has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.35.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

