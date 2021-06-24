Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $9.49 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.50. 19,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,164. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

