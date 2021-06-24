Azimuth Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up about 0.8% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EPAM Systems worth $17,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

NYSE:EPAM traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $519.20. 1,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.61 and a 12 month high of $521.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

