Azimuth Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 61,016 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,732,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

