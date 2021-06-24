Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-58.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.34 million.

AZRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $23.78 on Thursday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

