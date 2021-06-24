B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Radian Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDN. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Radian Group alerts:

RDN opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $89,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 433,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,411 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.