Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 420,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 111,459 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after buying an additional 69,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 81,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares in the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERII opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder As Arvarius sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $19,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,532,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,383,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,800 shares of company stock worth $20,025,900. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

