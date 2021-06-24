Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,389 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,228 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.13 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

