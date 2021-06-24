Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.07.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

