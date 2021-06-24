bAlpha Market Cap Reaches $717,811.51 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for $39.88 or 0.00117756 BTC on popular exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $717,811.51 and approximately $189,112.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.00605336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

