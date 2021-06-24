Banano Price Hits $0.0125 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $244,108.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001955 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047079 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00054541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020308 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,586 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,571,341 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

