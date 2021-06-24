Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 82.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,073 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after buying an additional 380,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,965,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after buying an additional 400,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

