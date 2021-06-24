Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $215,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,548 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $858,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,116. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

