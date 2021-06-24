Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 128.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 2,388,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 395,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 745,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.22.

NYSE:AR opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

