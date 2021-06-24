Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $337,000 Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 5.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.