Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $240,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.83 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.32. Livent Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.