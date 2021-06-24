Band Protocol (BAND) One Day Volume Hits $44.78 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $191.36 million and approximately $44.78 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00015964 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

