Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BKHYY opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

