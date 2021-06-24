Bank of Montreal Can Buys 21,678 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Novartis were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Novartis by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Novartis by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

