Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.82 Million Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 220,210 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of NovaGold Resources worth $13,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NG. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

NG opened at $8.29 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

