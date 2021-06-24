Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.71 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.27% of KBR worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $73,894,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KBR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,191,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 465,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

NYSE:KBR opened at $37.31 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 1.37.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

