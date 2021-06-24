Bank of Montreal Can Sells 259,716 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 299,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

NYSE:SAND opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.49.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.